PRAY FOR THOSE WHO ARE SPITEFUL TO YOU, Matthew 5:42-48, Luke 6:27-36, 20230826

PRAY FOR THOSE WHO ARE SPITEFUL TO YOU

Matthew 5:42-48, Mark 11:25-26; Luke 6:27-36; John 15:9-14; Matthew 18:21-35; GOD’s Sabbath: 20230826





(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)





By GOD’s Grace this Sabbath day, we would like to once again direct our hearts to the Holy Spirit’s lesson that our Heavenly Father has been reminding us. They are important for our eternal destiny in Heaven. What has our Heavenl commanded us in the New Testament? Let us remember these are commandments; not optional.



Matthew 5:42-48:

42 Give to him that asketh thee, and from him that would borrow of thee turn not thou away.

43 Ye have heard that it hath been said, Thou shalt love thy neighbour, and hate thine enemy.

44 But I say unto you, Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you, and persecute you;

45 that ye may be the children of your Father which is in heaven: for he maketh his sun to rise on the evil and on the good, and sendeth rain on the just and on the unjust.

46 For if ye love them which love you, what reward have ye? do not even the publicans the same?

47 And if ye salute your brethren only, what do ye more than others? do not even the publicans so?

48 Be ye therefore perfect, even as your Father which is in heaven is perfect. Amen!

Can we stand on what our brother, sister, father, mother, aunt, uncle, grandmother, grandfather, pastor, son, daughter, manager, relative, or neighbor did to us, and risk Heaven? By GOD’s Grace NO! What must I do to ensure that I am obeying GOD’s New Testament Commandments, genuinely forgive from my heart?





Mark 11:25-26

25 And when ye stand praying, forgive, if ye have ought against any: that your Father also which is in heaven may forgive you your trespasses. 26 But if ye do not forgive, neither will your Father which is in heaven forgive your trespasses. Amen!

Luke 6:27-36:

27 But I say unto you which hear, Love your enemies, do good to them which hate you, 28 bless them that curse you, and pray for them which despitefully use you. 29 And unto him that smiteth thee on the one cheek offer also the other; and him that taketh away thy cloke forbid not to take thy coat also. 30 Give to every man that asketh of thee; and of him that taketh away thy goods ask them not again. 31 And as ye would that men should do to you, do ye also to them likewise. 32 For if ye love them which love you, what thank have ye? for sinners also love those that love them. 33 And if ye do good to them which do good to you, what thank have ye? for sinners also do even the same. 34 And if ye lend to them of whom ye hope to receive, what thank have ye? for sinners also lend to sinners, to receive as much again. 35 But love ye your enemies, and do good, and lend, hoping for nothing again; and your reward shall be great, and ye shall be the children of the Highest: for he is kind unto the unthankful and to the evil. 36 Be ye therefore merciful, as your Father also is merciful. Amen!

Note:

