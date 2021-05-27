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Former Navy Scientist: Non-human intelligence to be revealed? A Psyop? [27.05.2021]
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61 views • May 27, 2021
In a recent press release, Dr. Bruce Maccabee, Phd, says that he expects the government to acknowledge a non-human intelligence partially responsible for the UAP phenomenon.
Maccabee reminds of a case of UFOs in New Zealand in 1978, still one of the best documented and researched sighting events of modern time.
We are reminded that the craft exhibiting similar capabilities and those we see in the press today have been documented for over 50 years.
Will we finally be told of an extraterrestrial presence engaging the human race? Or will it be more of the same? This is a great discussion with with one of the most notable investigators in the history of the field and Ron James.
680 views•May 27, 2021
Mutual UFO Network (MUFON)
73.5K subscribers
https://youtu.be/YCZAmiZSTDE
Maccabee reminds of a case of UFOs in New Zealand in 1978, still one of the best documented and researched sighting events of modern time.
We are reminded that the craft exhibiting similar capabilities and those we see in the press today have been documented for over 50 years.
Will we finally be told of an extraterrestrial presence engaging the human race? Or will it be more of the same? This is a great discussion with with one of the most notable investigators in the history of the field and Ron James.
680 views•May 27, 2021
Mutual UFO Network (MUFON)
73.5K subscribers
https://youtu.be/YCZAmiZSTDE
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