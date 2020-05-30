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Dave Hodges: Thanks Vets~But You Have Not Fought Your last Campaign.
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39 views • May 30, 2020
Dave has been quite on target for some time. He has been so accurate, so long ago, that I had a lot of doubts. But, now, things are coming to fruition that repeatedly prove his stories absolutely accurate. Try out this video. I hope he's wrong, but sadly, he way too often is not wrong...
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