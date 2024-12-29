BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
PSYCHO IDF SOLDIER 🕍 GETS KNEECAPPED
258 views • 4 months ago

 Pelham - Psycho IDF soldier attacked an elderly woman at a pro-Palestine protest in California… only to be taken down by a brave lady who dislocated his knee


These gutless imbeciles are only tough when they are dropping bombs on defenceless children..🇮🇱🇵🇸


Source: https://x.com/Resist_05/status/1873175282758369742


In other news:


An Emergency Plan Initiative - Suidlanders

Who Are We - The Coming Revolution - Our Emergency Plan - Get Involved - The Geneva Convention - The Future of the West.


https://suidlanders.org/


"Plaasmoorde: The Killing Fields": Katie Hopkins' documentary about South Africa (FULL LENGTH)


https://youtu.be/FQHtY59PuuE


FARMLANDS (2018) | Official Documentary


https://youtu.be/a_bDc7FfItk


Mugabe and the White African (2009) ⭐ 7.7 | Documentary

1h 30m | Not Rated


https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1437235/


TRUMP MUST INVESTIGATE ARIZONA’S CRIMINAL ELECTION! KARI LAKE WON…130,000 MISSING Ballots, 47% Real REJECT Rate, ILLEGAL Recounts! MASSIVE MARICOPA COUNTY MISCONDUCT & MALADMINISTRATION…FRAUD WON!


https://www.brighteon.com/live/78a63576-9b07-4b31-8166-9c289bd00735

protestidfmulti pronged offensivekneecappedsouth african genocode
