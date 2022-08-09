Energy Update - Bonnie Vent Channeling - Lionsgate Portal

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Bonnie Vent is a medium/channeler
It is in the joyful state, that the magic happens and things begin to flow with greater ease. There will be challenges and you will receive opportunities to intentionally balance yourself from within.
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