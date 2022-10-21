The End of Marine Mammals

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Well have a look at the graphs and tell me I am wrong. I wish someone would.
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Number-of-stranding-and-rate-of-starnding-of-marine-mammals-along-Indian-coast-during_fig1_332874638
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07Q52QG2J
https://thefishsite.com/articles/a-novel-way-to-co-culture-shrimp-and-tilapia
https://www.newaquatechpanama.com/recent-articles
https://www.newaquatechpanama.com/research-blog