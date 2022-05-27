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Man In America - Monkeypox: Was COVID Just a Test Run? (Dr. David Martin Interview)
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334 views • May 27, 2022
Man In America - Monkeypox: Was COVID Just a Test Run? (Dr. David Martin Interview)

YouTube: https://youtu.be/GxQraVvDsXA
Rumble: https://rumble.com/v161fjk-monkeypox-was-covid-just-a-test-run-dr.-david-martin-interview.html

02:30 Intro
05:10 Interview
05:47 WHO given power in 1952
10:13 Weaponization of pathogens to promote fear started in 1900s (Great Depression and penicillin)
13:09 Polio vaccine missed opportunity
14:14 NTI - Nuclear Threat Initiative linked to monkey pox (planned in early 2021)
18:09 Campaign to keep people in constant fear
21:48 Lethality of injections far greater than gun violence
24:08 Putting humanity back into humans
36:08 17 pathogens in the works
40:05 Gym of democracy - prosecutenow.com
47:17 Being a nation worth saving

Just as COVID starts to die out, a brand new public health threat emerges: Monkeypox! But luckily, Bill Gates and the W.H.O. already have it all planned out!
Keywords
drman inamerica - monkeypoxwas covid just a test rundavid martin interview
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