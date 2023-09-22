My HEALTH CRAMMING for tomorrow’s RICCARDO BOSI ADDRESS to the PERTH WORLDWIDE RALLY FOR FREEDOM MVI_4841

READ DISCLAIMER BELOW the description!
Throat infection is back again, and I must pounce on it lest it become pneumonia, given my respiratory vulnerabilities. I need to be well enough to attend the Worldwide Rally for Freedom in Perth on Saturday 23rd September, 2023, tomorrow.
DISCLAIMER: THIS IS NOT MEDICAL ADVICE! I AM NOT A DOCTOR. IF YOU TRY THIS, IT IS AT YOUR OWN RISK. I have done considerable research, and I am confident that Bodyguard in my nebuliser mixture is helpful, however, do your own research, and if you use it, it is with your own responsibility.
