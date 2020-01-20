If there is no TONA then it is not the Original Organic Constitution! Its a Counterfeit!The Act Of 1871;The United States Isn't a Country — It's a Corporation!Originally posted: May 18, 2014by Samuel EzerzerThe Act Of 1871;The United States Isn't a Country — It's a Corporation!"We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America."— Preamble of the original "organic" Constitution"We hold these truths to be self-evident. That all men are created equal; that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights; that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness; that to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed; that whenever any form of government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the right of the people to alter or abolish it, and to institute new government, laying its foundation on such principles, and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their safety and happiness."— Excerpted from the Declaration of Independence of the original thirteen united states of America, July 4, 1776