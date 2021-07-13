Through The Looking Glass

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[Project Looking Glass: https://bit.ly/3i1s7gm]
This is not a news-based episode. Typically, we have our shows on Tuesday, but due to ever-changing events in my life, we had to switch the regularly scheduled transmission to today, and that's a good thing.
Far too often we find ourselves becoming comfortable with the chaos - And that's the plan. We're becoming complacent with coercion and manipulation, and so, they're carrying out everything they want. Though as aggressive as their push might be, we see people waking up. You even hear me postulate the question, "How many more have to die before people wake up?" But then, do you even want to know the answer to that question?
This week, we started the show off by delving into the depths of power of prophecy and the inevitability of time-travel. You read that right. We went over the very interesting works of Project Looking Glass, and how, at a certain point, it was shut down because of an inevitable outcome. Watch or listen to this transmission and learn what that event was, and how we're living through prophecy right now.
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