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The Lying Filthy Murdering Scumbag Psychopath FAUCI Exposed for Who He Really Is...[07.09.2021]
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451 views • September 07, 2021
Note: A Satanic Murderer... And all the Satanist who helped and worked for him to 'execute' his satanic plan, CDC, FDA and more ALSO in Denmark, must be killed ... ALL...
Just like precisely as I have written, documented and said about 'public opinions', rulers, the Elite, the legal system and politicians in Danmarl ...
Will forget that they are also a pedophile supportive...
--
https://americanfaith.com/
https://timetofreeamerica.com/ - AND remember - THE HOLE FUCKING WORLD....
Remdesivir: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=remdesivir&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Remdesivir danmark: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=remdesivir+danmark&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Gilead Sciences, Inc: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Gilead+Sciences&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Gilead Sciences Denmark:
https://www.gilead.com/utility/global-operations/europe/denmark
https://wwwd.gilead.com/utility/global-operations/europe/denmark
NORDIC REGIONAL OFFICE
Gilead Sciences Denmark Aps
Arne Jacobsens Allé 7, 5th floor
2300 Copenhagen S Denmark
--
There has never in our history before been a human as corrupt or as evil as this dirty little maggot Anthony Fauci.
Finally exposed as to who he really is and to the crimes he has committed against Humanity, the question is asked .....why is this Lying Bastard still ALIVE?
Dr. Bryan Ardis exposes Hospitals as MURDER ZONES and to never go into one if you have Covid-19. He says "You're going to be threatened with DEATH" if you go into a hospital with Covid-19.
Dr. Ardis says Covid-19 is highly curable and that Fauci was the one who told the World Health Organization and the CDC to ban doctors and hospitals from prescribing the proper medicines like Hydroxychloroquine.
Instead, he said that the drug Remdesivir was to be used which was actually causing acute kidney failure kidneys of patients and drowning them thus making Covid-19 look deadlier than what it was.
Hanging in Public cannot come soon enough for this war criminal.
--
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is a pedophile ... documented [13.02.2021]
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system keeps his hand over him
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
Per Rye Dannerfjord - Krøyers Have Svendborg [17.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rxSalU0A5M1p/
Systematic pedophilia & child trafficking also trives in Denmark Part 1-11
Systematisk Pædofili & Børnehandel Stortrives i Danmark Part 1-11
Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro)
Part 2 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ChKZXdXxuOO/ (Nanna Fri)
Part 3 https://www.bitchute.com/video/h5RcIgIfQoom/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)
Part 4 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ENwaM7ZP6cbH/ (Anette Fri-Vilje Aurora)
Part 5 https://www.bitchute.com/video/MwQi4bvBgJfM/ (A Message to the World from Denmark)
Part 6 https://www.bitchute.com/video/JjPC6CukGvTG/ (Christina Pihl Rasmussen)
Part 7 https://www.bitchute.com/video/FRZYAJwfdTh4/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)
Part 8 https://www.bitchute.com/video/cMqiOdQPT8x6/ (Jeanette Strauss)
Part 9 https://www.bitchute.com/video/BKA1ernBpITx/ (Mads Krarup Nielsen)
Part 10 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ReHMLgASAmof/ (Claus Kristiansen)
Part 11 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8HWnwTKWufd1/ (Danny N Andersen (Dna))
Part 12 https://www.bitchute.com/video/00JROcQ92wak/ Heidi Svanborg [20.08.2021]
--
wil paranormal
46825 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/shNzm7TP0Y13/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwbitchutecomchannelvwiqtok/
https://rumble.com/vm6yor-the-lying-filthy-murdering-scumbag-psychopath-fauci-exposed-for-who-he-real.html
Just like precisely as I have written, documented and said about 'public opinions', rulers, the Elite, the legal system and politicians in Danmarl ...
Will forget that they are also a pedophile supportive...
--
https://americanfaith.com/
https://timetofreeamerica.com/ - AND remember - THE HOLE FUCKING WORLD....
Remdesivir: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=remdesivir&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Remdesivir danmark: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=remdesivir+danmark&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Gilead Sciences, Inc: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Gilead+Sciences&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Gilead Sciences Denmark:
https://www.gilead.com/utility/global-operations/europe/denmark
https://wwwd.gilead.com/utility/global-operations/europe/denmark
NORDIC REGIONAL OFFICE
Gilead Sciences Denmark Aps
Arne Jacobsens Allé 7, 5th floor
2300 Copenhagen S Denmark
--
There has never in our history before been a human as corrupt or as evil as this dirty little maggot Anthony Fauci.
Finally exposed as to who he really is and to the crimes he has committed against Humanity, the question is asked .....why is this Lying Bastard still ALIVE?
Dr. Bryan Ardis exposes Hospitals as MURDER ZONES and to never go into one if you have Covid-19. He says "You're going to be threatened with DEATH" if you go into a hospital with Covid-19.
Dr. Ardis says Covid-19 is highly curable and that Fauci was the one who told the World Health Organization and the CDC to ban doctors and hospitals from prescribing the proper medicines like Hydroxychloroquine.
Instead, he said that the drug Remdesivir was to be used which was actually causing acute kidney failure kidneys of patients and drowning them thus making Covid-19 look deadlier than what it was.
Hanging in Public cannot come soon enough for this war criminal.
--
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is a pedophile ... documented [13.02.2021]
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system keeps his hand over him
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
Per Rye Dannerfjord - Krøyers Have Svendborg [17.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rxSalU0A5M1p/
Systematic pedophilia & child trafficking also trives in Denmark Part 1-11
Systematisk Pædofili & Børnehandel Stortrives i Danmark Part 1-11
Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro)
Part 2 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ChKZXdXxuOO/ (Nanna Fri)
Part 3 https://www.bitchute.com/video/h5RcIgIfQoom/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)
Part 4 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ENwaM7ZP6cbH/ (Anette Fri-Vilje Aurora)
Part 5 https://www.bitchute.com/video/MwQi4bvBgJfM/ (A Message to the World from Denmark)
Part 6 https://www.bitchute.com/video/JjPC6CukGvTG/ (Christina Pihl Rasmussen)
Part 7 https://www.bitchute.com/video/FRZYAJwfdTh4/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)
Part 8 https://www.bitchute.com/video/cMqiOdQPT8x6/ (Jeanette Strauss)
Part 9 https://www.bitchute.com/video/BKA1ernBpITx/ (Mads Krarup Nielsen)
Part 10 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ReHMLgASAmof/ (Claus Kristiansen)
Part 11 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8HWnwTKWufd1/ (Danny N Andersen (Dna))
Part 12 https://www.bitchute.com/video/00JROcQ92wak/ Heidi Svanborg [20.08.2021]
--
wil paranormal
46825 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/shNzm7TP0Y13/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwbitchutecomchannelvwiqtok/
https://rumble.com/vm6yor-the-lying-filthy-murdering-scumbag-psychopath-fauci-exposed-for-who-he-real.html
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