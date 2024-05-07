We are energy beings!
22 views
•
Published 21 hours ago
•
Dr Judy Mikovits: God's got this. God formed the Universe. We're energy beings, we can heal with these energy therapies, but not without Cardio Miracle, which I call living water. I add the DMG, dimethyl glycine because, we cannot get it in air foods. Every Nutritional Frontiers, powder and several liquid solutions, I love Pro Oranges for the kids. I love Pro Purples for the elderly with Dementia. I love the Pro Reds if you have eye issues. And of course, Pro lean Greens (Cinnamon or Chocolate) was the saving light.
Thank you Dr. Tracey Stroup. Thank you, Jamie Dorley with Nutritional Frontiers.
Beautiful practitioners around the world are using these things and we're doing everything we can just to educate so that you can stop the damage.
Book Club guest: You're so sweet. Thank you so much.
Dr Judy Mikovtis, PhD - 05/01/2024
Replay saved in Odem at DrJudysBookClub.com
Keywords
healthchildrennutritionenergybodyadultmikovits
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos