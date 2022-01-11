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The coming BIG harvest with false prophets and evangelists sneaking in to deceive many
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156 views • January 11, 2022
Prophetic Word, received on January the 9th 2022 around 2pm in the afternoon
It speaks about a coming big harvest
but also there will be a lot of false prophets and evangelists joining to deceive many
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-01-12-arise-and-shine/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
It speaks about a coming big harvest
but also there will be a lot of false prophets and evangelists joining to deceive many
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-01-12-arise-and-shine/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
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