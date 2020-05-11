Doctors Speak Out About COVID 19 & The Violent Suppression Of Your Rights

The Last American VagabondCreated & Edited By Ryan CristiánThe only question, is whether We The People have the courage to stand for what we know to be right, or if we will allow ourselves to be scared into passively accepting the "new normal," a locked down controlled society that was prepped for, planned out, and designed years ago. I for one, will never stop standing up for those who do not have a voice, like so many others who were not shown in this video. I hope you will be on the right side of history, and choose to stand with me.Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:Bitcoin Donations: 3HybuDuvH4x5uJHemgc7EW4ms2nz3F8GahEthereum Donations: 0x5e68B8984d9D8167dAf890588a7037Ae6Cc87d4bLitecoin Donations: MX3T2kYvzfD4mNS4VNSyXFgY4abhUJC5ffBitcoin Cash Donations: qqsef23980qu5nlk2dj7s7ezwedl4fmy2gl2mxp9dpWhat to help create change? Join us on Discord and share your ideas: