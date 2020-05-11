Doctors Speak Out About COVID 19 & The Violent Suppression Of Your Rights

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Created & Edited By Ryan Cristián
The only question, is whether We The People have the courage to stand for what we know to be right, or if we will allow ourselves to be scared into passively accepting the "new normal," a locked down controlled society that was prepped for, planned out, and designed years ago. I for one, will never stop standing up for those who do not have a voice, like so many others who were not shown in this video. I hope you will be on the right side of history, and choose to stand with me.
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