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Capitol Police Chief Says FBI Withheld Intel Before J6
The New American
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301 views • August 14, 2023

Tucker Carlson interviewed former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund in an effort to get answers to lingering questions about January 6. Sund explained how the intelligence agencies behaved oddly prior to J6, and said that he too is perplexed as to why Ray Epps hasn’t gotten into any trouble despite footage showing that he goaded protesters into the Capitol. 

In other stories: Joe Biden’s DOJ has assigned a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden, a ploy almost certainly designed to hamstring congressional investigations of the Biden crime family’s foreign bribery schemes; Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin went on Fox News and told the truth about the elites’ role in the chaos and destruction infecting America and the world; and in Argentina, firebrand free-market economist and member of the Argentine Congress Javier Milei defied the polls and won a primary election that puts him one step away from becoming president.  

In the second half of the show, Steve Bonta discusses his cover story in the most recent TNA print issue, titled “Is It Too Late for America?”; and Gary Benoit interviews Steve in another installment of their ongoing series on fundamental principles to discuss how, in our federal system of government, the states are superior in authority to the national government. 

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trumpfbibidencongresron johnsonjanuary 6ray eppsj6javier mileicapital chief
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