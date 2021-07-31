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Be careful with MRIs if you're vaccinated!
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314 views • July 31, 2021
More information: https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/mri.html
Doctors around the world are warning vaccinated individuals to avoid MRI scans, as some people have been severely affected by the electromagnetism it produces. The most severe cases have resulted in the death of the patients.
If you like my videos and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city
Doctors around the world are warning vaccinated individuals to avoid MRI scans, as some people have been severely affected by the electromagnetism it produces. The most severe cases have resulted in the death of the patients.
If you like my videos and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city
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