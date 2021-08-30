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(PART 2) CASE Steam Tractor Running a Thresher at the Lagrange Co. Indiana Steam & Gas Show Aug. 2021
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42 views • August 30, 2021
Here is a second view of the steam tractor driving the thresher. You can see more of the thresher in this video.
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