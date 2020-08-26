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The War Against Free Speech | Dave Cullen and Stefan Molyneux
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1 view • August 26, 2020
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3677/the-war-against-free-speech-dave-cullen-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3677-the-war-against-free-speech-dave-cullen-and-stefan-molyneux
With violent college protests, social media censorship, advertiser boycotts and YouTube demonetization, it's clear that the battle for free speech is critical to the survival of Western Civilization. Dave Cullen joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the rise of various alternative platforms in response to free speech opposition and the continued battle against globalism in the western world.
Dave Cullen is the host of Computing Forever and a technology and social commentator.
Website: http://www.computingforever.com
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/davecullencf
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/LACK78
Gab.ai: http://www.gab.ai/DaveCullen
Minds: http://www.minds.com/DaveCullen
Vid.me: http://www.vid.me/ComputingForever
Stefan Molyneux: Alternative Platforms
Gab.ai: http://www.gab.ai/StefanMolyneux
Minds: http://www.minds.com/StefanMolyneux
Vid.me: http://www.vid.me/StefanMolyneux
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3677/the-war-against-free-speech-dave-cullen-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3677-the-war-against-free-speech-dave-cullen-and-stefan-molyneux
With violent college protests, social media censorship, advertiser boycotts and YouTube demonetization, it's clear that the battle for free speech is critical to the survival of Western Civilization. Dave Cullen joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the rise of various alternative platforms in response to free speech opposition and the continued battle against globalism in the western world.
Dave Cullen is the host of Computing Forever and a technology and social commentator.
Website: http://www.computingforever.com
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/davecullencf
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/LACK78
Gab.ai: http://www.gab.ai/DaveCullen
Minds: http://www.minds.com/DaveCullen
Vid.me: http://www.vid.me/ComputingForever
Stefan Molyneux: Alternative Platforms
Gab.ai: http://www.gab.ai/StefanMolyneux
Minds: http://www.minds.com/StefanMolyneux
Vid.me: http://www.vid.me/StefanMolyneux
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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