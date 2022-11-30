NLP Coaching | Tad James and NLP Coaching

http://nlpcoaching.com NLP Coaching | The Tad James Co.



Testimonial from Rex and Bobbi Shudde

They have studied with Tad James for 19 years and been friends and supporters ever since. Listen to their personal development story and see how that can be of help to you.

Join us at our next seminar.









To know more about NLP and Tad James Co, visit these websites:





http://www.nlpcoaching.com





http://www.nlpcoaching.com.au





http://www.tadjames.co.uk









Follow us on Twitter:

http://bit.ly/WtdMwf





Like us on Facebook:

http://on.fb.me/PT8gQL





Connect with us on LinkedIn:

http://linkd.in/YOSaI0





Add us on Google +:

http://bit.ly/QPm3Vc





Join us on Pinterest:

http://pinterest.com/tadjamesco