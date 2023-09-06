Create New Account
Ally Carter on Stew Peter's Talking About How Obama & Biden Raped Her
Published Yesterday

Stew Peters Network 


Ally Carter says that her biological mother routinely slept with authority figures, and soon initiated her own children. At 13 she was being trafficking to Local police chiefs, Hollywood power players, celebrities like John Travolta, Beyoncé, and politicians like Barack Obama, and Joe Biden. She stepped forward before the election, but was ignored. In this interview with Stew she tells the whole satanic story.

Keywords
barack obamarapesex cultsatanhollywoodjoe bidenally carterstew peters networkdemonic abuse

