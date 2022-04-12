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THOUSANDS OF EERIE SCREAMS ECHO FROM HIGH WINDOWS IN SHANGHAI - LOCKDOWN STARVATION
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133 views • April 12, 2022
This is now circulating the internet, and for good cause! This is so dark and eerie. People trapped in their high rise apartments and homes scream from their windows for anyone to help.
'This cannot last': residents in locked down Shanghai scream from their balconies – video
https://www.theguardian.com/world/video/2022/apr/11/this-cannot-last-residents-in-locked-down-shanghai-scream-from-their-balconies-video
#LockdownStarvation
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MithChronicler
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/
'This cannot last': residents in locked down Shanghai scream from their balconies – video
https://www.theguardian.com/world/video/2022/apr/11/this-cannot-last-residents-in-locked-down-shanghai-scream-from-their-balconies-video
#LockdownStarvation
Shared from and subscribe to:
MithChronicler
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/
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