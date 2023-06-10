"Blinded By Pride" (2023 hard rock song, audio only)

Although it is audio only, I put a video of a storm I recorded.

Written and performed by Six Gun Cross

Lyrics:

Would you save Egypt

Would you save Rome

Is that truly your home

Would you save Babylon

Is that the hill you will die on





Blinded, Blinded By Pride





Jesus carried no flag

The soldiers march enmass

Jesus built no church

People were the temple first





Blinded, Blinded By Pride





Kings manipulate your pride

Kings deceive your soul

Divide and conquer

Now you are controlled



Blinded, Blinded By Pride

