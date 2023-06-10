Create New Account
"Blinded By Pride" (2023 hard rock song, audio only)
Six Gun Cross
Published Yesterday |

Although it is audio only, I put a video of a storm I recorded.

Written and performed by Six Gun Cross

Lyrics:

Would you save Egypt

Would you save Rome

Is that truly your home

Would you save Babylon

Is that the hill you will die on


Blinded, Blinded By Pride


Jesus carried no flag

The soldiers march enmass

Jesus built no church

People were the temple first


Blinded, Blinded By Pride


Kings manipulate your pride

Kings deceive your soul

Divide and conquer

Now you are controlled


Blinded, Blinded By Pride

