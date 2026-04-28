The Morning After: Atlanta Constitution Breaks Mary Phagan Murder Story (1913)

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Published the same day the body was discovered, this Atlanta Constitution article paints a vivid picture of the crime scene: Mary Phagan’s body hidden in sawdust, signs of violent struggle, the bloody handkerchief, parasol, and two planted-style notes. It reports Newt Lee under arrest, the mother prostrated, and early leads about three young men seen with the girl. A raw, immediate account of one of Atlanta’s most shocking crimes.
The Atlanta Constitution – Monday, April 28, 1913
Support the truth: Get the second revised edition of Mary Phagan-Kean’s book, The Murder of Little Mary Phagan (2025 edition). Available on Amazon or directly at www.littlemaryphagan.com. Proceeds fund a documentary honoring Little Mary. First edition free download on the site.