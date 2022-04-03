Pottinger on the Relationship Between Totalitarian China and Authoritarian Russia

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04/01/2022 Matt pottenger: The Chinese leader was obsessed with the collapse of the Soviet Union. Xi Jinping wants Vladimir Putin to be able to expand his empire in Europe, so that Beijing can expand its empire in Asia. And he’s got his eyes on Taiwan. We got our work cut out for us.