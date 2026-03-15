Iran is not Iraq US doesn't really want boots on the ground - Iraq war veteran, Rob Smith

Iran is not Iraq: US doesn't really want boots on the ground — Iraq war veteran

💬 "Iran is a completely different ballgame when we talk about putting troops on the ground... I also truly believe that Americans are not prepared for the loss of life we will see should this escalate to that level," says US veteran Rob Smith.

Unlike the Iraq war, a conflict of this scale with such a well-prepared and heavily armed adversary would be devastating — and lacks public support, he adds.