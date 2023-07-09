The #FedNow System, phase one of America's #CBDC, is scheduled to launch 18 July 2023, are you prepared❓

The water is getting warmer...

Boiling frog syndrome



The failure to accept, acknowledge, or act against a problematic situation that will gradually increase in severity until it reaches calamitous proportions. It is a metaphor taken from an anecdotal parable about boiling a frog, in which a frog placed in boiling water will immediately try to save itself, but one placed in cool water that is gradually brought to a boil will not notice the heat until it is boiled to death.

Hat Tip: Infowars

Follow me on Gab: https://gab.com/RustyDwyer





