Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The #FedNow System, phase one of America's #CBDC, is scheduled to launch 18 July 2023, are you prepared❓
channel image
NZ Will Remember
6 Subscribers
735 views
Published Yesterday

The water is getting warmer...

Boiling frog syndrome

The failure to accept, acknowledge, or act against a problematic situation that will gradually increase in severity until it reaches calamitous proportions. It is a metaphor taken from an anecdotal parable about boiling a frog, in which a frog placed in boiling water will immediately try to save itself, but one placed in cool water that is gradually brought to a boil will not notice the heat until it is boiled to death.

Hat Tip: Infowars

Follow me on Gab: https://gab.com/RustyDwyer


Keywords
infowarscbdcfednow

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket