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The TOUGHEST time for Americans is ahead, but we CAN survive
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170 views • December 30, 2021
Glenn Beck
America’s near future will not be easy. In fact, Glenn predicts, it may be the toughest time period for Americans to recover from. BUT, we’ve survived worse. Glenn details a time period that seems eerily similar to today — with high prices, weary souls, and power zealous politicians — that occurred decades ago. But Glenn says he ‘still believes in America and the American people.’ We CAN survive this.
America’s near future will not be easy. In fact, Glenn predicts, it may be the toughest time period for Americans to recover from. BUT, we’ve survived worse. Glenn details a time period that seems eerily similar to today — with high prices, weary souls, and power zealous politicians — that occurred decades ago. But Glenn says he ‘still believes in America and the American people.’ We CAN survive this.
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