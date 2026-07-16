Strategies for Retirees PART 2 - What Is an Annuity? The Truth Wall Street Doesn't Want You to Know

Wall Street has spent decades poisoning the word "annuity." They want your money in stocks and bonds—where they collect fees, and you take all the risk. But what if there's a better way?





Retirement planning specialist Brandon Clarke pulls back the curtain on one of the most misunderstood financial tools in existence. An annuity is simply a contract between you and an insurance company—guaranteed income you can never outlive. Tax-deferred growth. Layers of protection through state guaranty associations. Zero downside risk.





But suitability matters. Not every annuity fits every person. That's why Brandon does the homework, the compliance work, and the planning to make sure it's right for you. He helps you come down the mountain—from building wealth to protecting it.





The market is at an all-time high. The financial reset is here. Lock in your retirement income before the correction hits. This is how you retire with peace, not panic.





Episode two of Strategies for Retirees. Watch. Learn. Take action.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://jmcbroadcasting.com/





BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/









Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/









Visit www.triadretire.com for guaranteed income you cannot outlive!





Your PETS deserve the golden age too! Get them the care they need! https://jmc.petclub247.com/









ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!





https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting









Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.