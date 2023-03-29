Create New Account
What Are You Prepared To Do To Protect Yourself And Your Loved Ones From The Leftist Hordes?
glock 1911
Published Yesterday
Gun confiscation has been a prelude to democide-the wholesale murder of a nation state's own population-to the tune of 100 million people in the 20th century alone.  If you think you ought to be armed for your own defense, now if the time to get on it.  Never argue gun control "logic" with a leftist-the point of gun control has always been gun confiscation for the purpose of control and destruction of The People.  Perhaps you were born for a day such as this. Take care, God bless, have a great day.

Keywords
gunsweaponspreppingfirearmssalvationsurvivalmk ultrademocidecommon sense gun confiscationanti gun agenda

