Write a Welcome Sequence - FREE Email Template Download - Small Business Email Marketing

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These email sequences will warm up and build credibility for your audience while they may be shopping around still.
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0:00 - Intro
0:40 - Goal of the Sequence
1:03 - Who it is and isn't for
1:24 - Before you Start
2:26 - Email 1 Captivating Intro
5:29 - Emails 2-4 Build Credibility
7:46 - Email five - Sell
----- Resources -----
✔️ Four Steps to Set Up your Email Marketing: https://youtu.be/cetC7MXdrrQ
⏬ Free Email Template Download: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/fkfNEwh
📨 Try Constant Contact free for 60 days, no payment info needed: https://go.constantcontact.com/signup.jsp?pn=jurinaenterprises
☎️ Free Business Marketing Consult: https://www.jurinaenterprises.com/contact
💪 Facebook Email Marketing Support Group for Business Owners: https://www.facebook.com/groups/emailmarketingsupport
👀 Check out one of my emails: https://conta.cc/3tlqoXF
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Used royalty free from bensound.com called CreativeMind
There are affiliate links in this description that provides revenue to me if you sign up. I've only provided this link after researching other options and finding the email marketing platform I thought was best!