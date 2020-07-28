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Covid 19 doctors speak about HCQ and need to open schools - Dr. Stella Immanuel (repost)
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42 views • July 28, 2020
The cabal is running out of time...and tricks.
Links:
Dr. Harvey Risch article:
https://www.sciencetimes.com/articles/25885/20200601/yale-epidemiologist-hydroxychloroquine-used-standard-covid-19-treatment-despite-being-harmful.htm
2005 NIH Chloriquine Study :
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1232869/
BitChute Houston Doctors Video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/c7rrMPoXqGvn/
List of Governors by State:
https://www.wikiwand.com/en/List_of_United_States_governors
List of Senators by State:
https://www.wikiwand.com/en/List_of_current_United_States_senators
List of Congressmen by State:
https://www.wikiwand.com/en/List_of_current_members_of_the_United_States_House_of_Representatives#/Voting_members_by_state
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Links:
Dr. Harvey Risch article:
https://www.sciencetimes.com/articles/25885/20200601/yale-epidemiologist-hydroxychloroquine-used-standard-covid-19-treatment-despite-being-harmful.htm
2005 NIH Chloriquine Study :
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1232869/
BitChute Houston Doctors Video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/c7rrMPoXqGvn/
List of Governors by State:
https://www.wikiwand.com/en/List_of_United_States_governors
List of Senators by State:
https://www.wikiwand.com/en/List_of_current_United_States_senators
List of Congressmen by State:
https://www.wikiwand.com/en/List_of_current_members_of_the_United_States_House_of_Representatives#/Voting_members_by_state
My Addy Chats Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLnsXSqoFoPXk9d9g49t8HnC6qX0JcWW8A
My Coronavirus Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLnsXSqoFoPXk9d9g49t8HnC6qX0JcWW8A
My Interview with a Drug Kingpin: https://youtu.be/vvJ7oneXcc4
GoFundMe - https://www.gf.me/u/x2grxp
Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/AddyAdds
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/AddyAdds
Paypal https://www.paypal.me/oneaddyadds
My Socials:
https://www.instagram.com/addyadds/
https://www.twitter.com/OneAddyAdds
https://www.facebook.com/OneAddyAdds
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