MERI MESSAGE ON HOLLYWOOD, DISNEY, LGBT, AND THE GREATEST SHOW ON EARTH!
Meri Crouley
Meri will share an IMPORTANT message about how GOD is turning the narrative around in HOLLYWOOD. There will be an Event this Sunday, July 30th at 5PM-PACIFIC in front of GRAUMAN'S CHINESE THEATRE. HOLLYWOOD BOULEVARD will be closed down and Meri and her TEAM will be sharing and doing WORSHIP in HOLLYWOOD to OPEN THE HEAVENS! It's time to RISE UP!


