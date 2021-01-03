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BILL GATES - GMO'S ARE SAFE FOR AFRICA BECAUSE GMO VACCINES ARE INJECTED INTO CHILDREN
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239 views • January 03, 2021
BILL GATES - GMO'S ARE SAFE FOR AFRICA BECAUSE GMO VACCINES ARE INJECTED INTO CHILDREN
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Original source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zj74vN9Ggpie/
First published at 05:09 UTC on November 7th, 2020.
justinsouth
In this EurActive interview, Bill Gates expresses his opinion on the safety of genetically modified seeds for African farmers by comparing that with the safety of injecting vaccines (containing genetically modified organisms) "into little kids arms". "We just shoot 'em right into the vein".
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Original source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zj74vN9Ggpie/
First published at 05:09 UTC on November 7th, 2020.
justinsouth
In this EurActive interview, Bill Gates expresses his opinion on the safety of genetically modified seeds for African farmers by comparing that with the safety of injecting vaccines (containing genetically modified organisms) "into little kids arms". "We just shoot 'em right into the vein".
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