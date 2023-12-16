⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(16 December 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery repelled five attacks of AFU 14th, 115th mechanised, and 25th airborne brigades near Olshana, Sinkovka (Kharkov region), and Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 35 Ukrainian troops, four armoured fighting vehicles, three pickups, as well as one D-30 howitzer.

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces, helicopters, and artillery repelled two attacks of assault groups of the AFU 12th Special Forces Brigade close to Kuzmino (Lugansk People's Republic), as well as inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU near Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Up to 100 Ukrainian troops, five armoured fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, and one D-20 howitzer were destroyed.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery repelled four attacks launched by assault groups of AFU 81st airmobile, 79th, 95th air assault brigades near Belogorovka (LPR) and Pobeda (DPR). In addition, manpower and military hardware of AFU 5th assault, 24th, 30th, and 93rd mechanised brigades suffered losses close to Krasnoye, Kleshcheyevka, Kirovo, & Kurdyumovka (DPR).

The enemy has lost up to 290 Ukrainian personnel, one tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, and four motor vehicles. In the course of the counter-battery warfare, two Msta-B howitzers, one D-30 howitzer, and two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems were destroyed.

▫️ In South Donetsk direction (https://t.me/mod_russia/33616), units of the Vostok Group of Forces, helicopters, and artillery repelled three attacks of the AFU 79th Air Assault Brigade near Novomikhailovka (DPR).

Up to 90 Ukrainian troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, and one D-20 howitzer were destroyed.

▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, two attacks launched by assault groups of the AFU 118th Mechanised Brigade were repelled by the Russian Group of Forces, air strikes, and artillery fire near Rabotino (Zaporozhye reg).

Moreover, the Russian Armed Forces inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of AFU 33rd mechanised, 128th mountain assault brigades near Rabotino and Kamenskoye (Zaporozhye reg). During the day, a total of 50 Ukrainian troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, one motor vehicle, one Msta-B howitzer, and one D-30 gun have been neutralised.

▫️ In Kherson direction, as a result of artillery and aviation strikes near Tyaginka and Belozyorka (Kherson reg), the AFU 36th, 37th marines brigades' losses amounted to up to 65 Ukrainian troops and seven motor vehicles. One ammunition depot was wiped out.

In the course of the counter-battery warfare, one Msta-B howitzer, two D-20 guns, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system and one D-30 howitzer were eliminated.

▫️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged AFU manpower and hardware in 125 areas during the day. ▫️Russian Aerospace Forces' aircraft shot down one Mi-8 helicopter of the Ukranian Air Force close to Orekhov (Zaporozhye reg).

▫️Air defence and electronic warfare systems repelled one AFU attempt to launch massive strikes by UAVs at facilities on the territory of the Crimean Peninsula. All UAVs were shot down.

In the past 24 hours, 49 unmanned aerial vehicles were eliminated close to Verkhnekamenka (LPR), Tokmak (Zaporozhye reg) Novaya Kakhovka, Kairy, and Alyoshki (Kherson reg), as well as nine HIMARS, Uragan, and Olkha MLRS projectiles.

📊 In total, 550 airplanes and 259 helicopters, 9,745 unmanned aerial vehicles, 442 air defence missile systems, 14,096 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,188 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 7,353 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 16,359 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.