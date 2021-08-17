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TASA - Aug 09, 2021 - 12) Situation Update: American Military Finally is waking UP! - Justice Anna Webinar
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30 views • August 17, 2021
Although the era is difficult for too many people, but we are in a golden age as well. We believe the American military is finally waking up, and if they won't wake up soon, they will themselves be forced to take the jab. The military personal will eventually loose their source of income if they don't wake up NOW. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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