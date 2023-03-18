https://gettr.com/post/p2bsqk6bbf2

03/17/2023 Founder/CEO of America First News, Joshua Feuerstein: Who's really perpetrating the fraud here? Who's really capturing the money of the GTV investors? It sounds like the evil people in the United States government who wish to silence your voice. At some point, we have to push back against this entire narrative against the entire system. We have to take them down so that we can be free.





03/17/2023 美国第一新闻网的创始人/首席执行官乔舒亚·费尔斯坦：到底是谁真正实施了欺诈？到底谁真正拿了GTV投资者的钱？听起来是美国政府中的邪恶之徒，是那些希望压制你们声音的人。在某些时候，我们必须对这种舆论进行反击，对整个系统进行反击。我们必须打倒它们，这样才能获得自由。



