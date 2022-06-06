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Pro-Life Warrior AJ Hurley Reveals the Horrors of Infanticide and Late-Term Abortion
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134 views • June 06, 2022
In early 2022, a box containing 115 deceased babies was discovered at the Washington Surgi-Clinic in Washington D.C. Five of those babies were full-term, third-trimester children, with evidence of having been killed after birth or during delivery. AJ Hurley is the Director of the Survivors of Abortion Holocaust, and he describes the absolute horror of what he found that day in D.C. One of the babies, AJ shares, was found with her eye blown apart and her brain suctioned out, although her body was completely intact. Yet another infant discovered was likely delivered alive and then left to die alone, suffocating to death in his amniotic sac. This, AJ says, is America’s modern-day genocide, and all of us must get involved to protect innocent lives.


TAKEAWAYS

In the state of New York, more black babies are aborted than are born

Infanticide refers to killing a baby once it’s outside of the birth canal

The Christian church had a history of rescuing babies who were in danger but now is silent on this modern day massacre

Society’s penchant for rationalizing abortion is steeped in materialism, humanism, and gnosticism


🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
DONATE to Survivors of the Abortion Holocaust: https://give.cornerstone.cc/Survivors
Aborted Babies Discovered in DC: ​​https://bit.ly/3M9wUt4
AJ Hurley discovers babies in box video: https://bit.ly/3Gu9ZHK
Burning babies for electricity: https://bit.ly/38Vn4O4
Planned Parenthood selling body parts: https://bit.ly/3NPzTbx
Pro Life Fashion: https://bit.ly/COLCCM

🔗 CONNECT WITH AJ HURLEY
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hurleya
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ajhurley/

🔗 CONNECT WITH WE ARE SURVIVORS
Website: http://www.survivors.la/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WeAreSurvivors
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/survivors.la/

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Keywords
americagodabortionchurchinfanticidepro-lifehumanismchristian churchmaterialismtina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showaj hurleylate-term abortionabortingabortion holocaustdirector of the survivors of abortion holocaustand gnosticism
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