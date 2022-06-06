Pro-Life Warrior AJ Hurley Reveals the Horrors of Infanticide and Late-Term Abortion

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TAKEAWAYS
In the state of New York, more black babies are aborted than are born
Infanticide refers to killing a baby once it’s outside of the birth canal
The Christian church had a history of rescuing babies who were in danger but now is silent on this modern day massacre
Society’s penchant for rationalizing abortion is steeped in materialism, humanism, and gnosticism
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