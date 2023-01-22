HUMAN DNA FOUND IN BURGERS*ATLANTA RIOTS & ARRESTS*MONTERREY PARK MASS SHOOTING*THE SADS REALITY*

To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected] Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please Subscribe to our Channels HEEARTS OMMM https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934/featured EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T indigoandether Hand-made items infused with Reiki energy! https://www.etsy.com/shop/indigoandether/?etsrc=sdt Thank you so much for your support! https://twitter.com/buitengebieden/status/1617204647042912256 https://twitter.com/ronin19217435/status/1617188061779042305 https://twitter.com/ONEChampionship/status/1613898797444112385 https://www.zerohedge.com/political/10-dead-10-more-injured-mass-shooting-during-california-lunar-new-yea-celebrations https://sputniknews.com/20230122/brazil-argentina-to-start-work-on-creation-of-common-currency-this-week-report-1106582797.html https://news.yahoo.com/mexico-reporter-published-story-next-100759751.html?guccounter=1&guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuZHJ1ZGdlcmVwb3J0LmNvbS8&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAAEwNDp_Zk3y88inPQbBL9P8uEL4k5r4arWKR_btP9g5NfVEBszRm1LphO_RkvsZ6zrf6WSESQ-6koisMCkcase405J4SMBQY9D-kYHcGRR9E09blBpntRzzqbym5hLNilf-t2d-5ZZNpf6FjOOdC7TcbNx2UTwGiRBUb_GjnMFM8 https://www.zerohedge.com/political/record-high-250000-migrant-encounters-across-us-mexico-border-december-2022-cbp https://www.zerohedge.com/political/six-more-classified-documents-discovered-bidens-house https://www.rt.com/news/570302-peru-machu-picchu-unrest/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11663231/Police-attend-shooting-Los-Angeles-area-multiple-casualties-LA-Times.html https://twitter.com/emilyytayylor/status/1617076802413002752 https://twitter.com/CitizenFreePres/status/1616974203147939840 https://twitter.com/rawsalerts/status/1616979600336211968 https://twitter.com/Sgtnewsnetwork/status/1616633838620262400 https://twitter.com/RepMTG/status/1617219196085014534 https://twitter.com/Censored4sure/status/1617195067327782912 https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/01/35-year-old-middle-school-coach-teacher-drops-dead-front-class-suffering-heart-attack/ https://twitter.com/DiedSuddenly_/status/1616627104572997632 https://www.cbsnews.com/baltimore/news/human-rat-dna-found-in-burgers-scientists-say/

