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The D-Day Air War that Nobody Talks About
Libraero
Libraero
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Libraero explores the lesser-emphasized role that air power played and how aircraft, deception, and air superiority shaped the invasion of Normandy and helped secure victory for the Allies. 


Reference Sites:


D-Day Operation Overlord site - Marc Laurenceau: https://www.dday-overlord.com

US Army: https://www.army.mil/d-day/

National D-Day Memorial: https://www.dday.org/

D-Day on Warfare History Network: https://warfarehistorynetwork.com/tag/d-day/

https://rememuseum.org.uk


And, Libraero’s own website of aviation archive and history: https://www.libraero.com


British Aircraft involved on D-Day on Libraero:

https://www.libraero.com/Subject/Stirling_S29

https://www.libraero.com/Subject/Vickers_Wellington

https://www.libraero.com/Subject/Bristol_Blenheim

https://www.libraero.com/Subject/Handley_Page_Halifax

https://www.libraero.com/Subject/AW41_Albemarle

https://www.libraero.com/Subject/Airspeed_Horsa

https://www.libraero.com/Subject/Hamilcar


American Aircraft involved on D-Day on Libraero:

https://www.libraero.com/Subject/B-26_Marauder

https://www.libraero.com/Subject/C-47_Skytrain

https://www.libraero.com/Subject/Waco_CG-4


German Aircraft involved on D-Day on Libraero:

https://www.libraero.com/Subject/Focke-Wulf_Fw_190


Music:

1. Music by Paul Winter from Pixabay

2. Music by Isaac Arteaga from Pixabay

3. Music by AtlasAudio from Pixabay

4. Music by Ievgen Poltavskyi from Pixabay

5. Music by Dmitrii Kolesnikov from Pixabay

6. Music by DELOSound from Pixabay

7. Music by Noppadol Butdeangnoi from Pixabay

8. Music by Roman Dudchyk from Pixabay

Keywords
wwiid-dayd dayworld war iiaviation historymilitary aviation
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14:45End Screen

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