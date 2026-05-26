The D-Day Air War that Nobody Talks About

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Libraero explores the lesser-emphasized role that air power played and how aircraft, deception, and air superiority shaped the invasion of Normandy and helped secure victory for the Allies.
Reference Sites:
D-Day Operation Overlord site - Marc Laurenceau: https://www.dday-overlord.com
US Army: https://www.army.mil/d-day/
National D-Day Memorial: https://www.dday.org/
D-Day on Warfare History Network: https://warfarehistorynetwork.com/tag/d-day/
And, Libraero’s own website of aviation archive and history: https://www.libraero.com
British Aircraft involved on D-Day on Libraero:
https://www.libraero.com/Subject/Stirling_S29
https://www.libraero.com/Subject/Vickers_Wellington
https://www.libraero.com/Subject/Bristol_Blenheim
https://www.libraero.com/Subject/Handley_Page_Halifax
https://www.libraero.com/Subject/AW41_Albemarle
https://www.libraero.com/Subject/Airspeed_Horsa
https://www.libraero.com/Subject/Hamilcar
American Aircraft involved on D-Day on Libraero:
https://www.libraero.com/Subject/B-26_Marauder
https://www.libraero.com/Subject/C-47_Skytrain
https://www.libraero.com/Subject/Waco_CG-4
German Aircraft involved on D-Day on Libraero:
https://www.libraero.com/Subject/Focke-Wulf_Fw_190
Music:
1. Music by Paul Winter from Pixabay
2. Music by Isaac Arteaga from Pixabay
3. Music by AtlasAudio from Pixabay
4. Music by Ievgen Poltavskyi from Pixabay
5. Music by Dmitrii Kolesnikov from Pixabay
6. Music by DELOSound from Pixabay
7. Music by Noppadol Butdeangnoi from Pixabay
8. Music by Roman Dudchyk from Pixabay
14:45End Screen