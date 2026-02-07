Appeal to Mal Gibson and the World

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Marian Vagner's son Andrew appeals for a world wide "Courage, Truth and Freedom" movement for literally thousands jam packed in the Bourke Street Mall and from there the rest of the world. Just a small spark in the right place can do it. Andrew also made a direct appeal to Mal Gibson to give octane to the movement.