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The OA (4 of 6) Brit as Hebrew for, covenant. The OA(TH)
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33 views • October 05, 2021
In this video, Bob and Aaron talk about how the name of the actress, Brit, is leveraged in the popular Netflix production as the Hebrew word for, covenant. She is a symbol of several covenants. This factors into the magic ritual as bindings to each covenant, for everything that adds to the ritual.
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