More Than A Human Can Bear | TRT World
More Than A Human Can Bear” exposes Israel’s brutal, systematic sexual violence against Palestinian women—a weapon of war since 1948. From forced nudity at checkpoints to rape in interrogation rooms, Zionist forces exploit legal loopholes and cultural stigma to silence victims. Female interrogators, often with clear ethnic ties to Israel’s elite, escalate the cruelty, crushing women under high heels while male soldiers orchestrate familial humiliation. Hebron’s tribal leaders, pressured into complicity, shame victims into silence—exactly as intended. The UN’s toothless condemnations change nothing while Jewish-dominated media obscures the truth. This isn’t just occupation; it’s ethnic sadism, perfected under Netanyahu’s regime. Watch the full exposé—before it’s memory-holed.