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Salty Cracker: Rogue Team of Retired US Vets Rescue Afghan Allies Behind Biden's Back![28.08.2021]
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0 view • August 29, 2021
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/operation-pineapple-express-rogue-team-retired-us-vets-rescue-afghan-allies-secret-missions-conducted-behind-bidens-back/
160,419 views Aug 28, 2021
Salty Cracker
676K subscribers
https://youtu.be/dDAabKamCgE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8c-i0G5ySY3giqIQepEjcQ
Website: https://saltmustflow.com
160,419 views Aug 28, 2021
Salty Cracker
676K subscribers
https://youtu.be/dDAabKamCgE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8c-i0G5ySY3giqIQepEjcQ
Website: https://saltmustflow.com
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