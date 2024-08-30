Satanist elites’ newest fake pandemic monkey pox was inside COVID vaccine to try create police state

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (August 2024). Satan Lucifer's fallen angels' Illuminati NWO's recent monkey pox fake pandemic propaganda to create more police state one-world global government martial law and surveillance and slavery already has a gene-editing same COVID biochemical weapon vaccine created. The monkey pox biochemical weapon nanite fake virus and many other diseases were contained in the COVID bio weapon vaccine for release by their 5G frequencies. Satan Lucifer’s fallen angels’ cybernetic reptilian hybrid and android police officers and illegal immigrants have now taken over the Western feminist nations who refuse to repent of their feminism and destruction of gender identities and women’s equality and witchcraft rebellion against women’s head coverings and cross-dressing in men’s pants. When they attack with their various biochemical weapon fake virus nanite diseases from their poison latent hydrogel COVID biochemical weapon vaccines, then their police officers and illegal immigrants will start killing all the humans and enforcing lockdown martial law tyranny, once the restrainer the Holy Spirit in us real Christians is removed from the earth. End of transmission…
