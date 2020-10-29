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The Problem of trying to determine SARS-CoV-2 infections using PCR Tests
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37 views • October 29, 2020
In Germany, a group of lawyers have formed the independent Corona Committee for the purpose of gathering factual evidence about the #Plandemic in order to legally challenge the authorities as to the suitability of the continuing measures.
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