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Major psychological victory for Russia. NATO Divided Over Support For Ukraine While Russia Creates New economy
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51 views • March 26, 2022
Ukraine war report 3/25/2022 NATO Divided Over Support For Ukraine. Russia kicking ass and taking names. Experts say Russia will take control of all Ukraine soon. NATO has gained a new respect for Russia's ability to wage war. Many NATO countries backing off on Russia in fear of the consequences of pushing against Russian bear. This is a major psychological victory for Russia.
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