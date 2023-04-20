Pt1 REVELATION REDPILL Ep9: The Great Tribulation Discussion Continued! Matthew 24

Pt 1 of 2 of Ep9. In Episode 3 we dug into Matthew 23 and part of 24 to discuss the Great Tribulation, tonight we continue that discussion as we further our dive into one of the most powerful chapters in the New Testament! Many Christians believe that a rapture and great tribulation are imminent. They cite current events such as wars and earthquakes, pulling from Matthew 24; from a surface glance, they would seem to be right! However, a closer look shows Jesus was speaking about judgment on a very specific group of people, at a very specific time in history- a time mankind had never seen before and will never see again. “Oh Jerusalem, Jerusalem, you who killed the prophets who sent you, look your house has been left to you desolate.” Matt 23:37&38





In Episode 9 Pastors Cory Gray, Serge Derosa, and Jason Heydinger will help us continue to take this deep dive into the Great Tribulation. We will continue to unpack who the great tribulation was meant for- this timestamp in history is vitally significant to the modern church TODAY! Discover just what happened when God’s judgment came upon the covenant breakers in Jerusalem in AD 70.

Isaiah58Ministries The destruction of the temple in 70 AD.

1) https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2020/08/2-revelation-red-pill-olivet-discourse_19.html

2) https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2020/08/3-revelation-red-pill-academy-matthew.html

3) https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2020/08/revelation-red-pill-jewish-revolt-ad-67.html





