Cosmic Awareness: 007 The Dam Of Consciousness Is Cracking

A channeled reading (2007) from Cosmic Awareness giving insights to the upcoming changes the world may experience. Seek the truth to set yourself free from the current illusion held in place by a small group of individuals serving their own interests at the expense of others.

Cosmic Awareness is the Force that expressed Itself through Jesus of Nazareth, the Buddha, Krishna, Mohammed, Edgar Cayce, and other great avatars who served as ‘Channels’ for the ‘Heavenly Father’ and who speaks again today as the world begins to enter the ‘New Age’ of spiritual consciousness and awareness.



