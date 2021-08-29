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[Nov 26, 2019] Rob Skiba FEIC 2019 - Part 1 Testing the Globe: Who Really Has The Intellectual High Ground? (55.1K views on YouTube)
Rob Skiba
Rob Skiba
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155 views • August 29, 2021
This is the first of two presentations that I gave at FEIC 2019. Creation and the Bible versus Evolution and "Science" - who really has the intellectual high ground here?

{This video replaces the LIVE STREAM version, which I took down due to having technical difficulties in the first couple of minutes of that version.}
https://testingtheglobe.com
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https://ephraimawakening.com

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geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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