203-Libby Emmons on the Importance of Knowing God & Absolute Sexual Ethics

Richard interviews Libby Emmons, Editor in Chief of The Post Millennial
and Human Events, discussing absolute sexual ethics as the core of civil
society, and that its breakdown causes the breakdown of society.
The wide-ranging discussion includes the importance of knowing God, and how that type of examined life is lacking among many in Gen Z, character based abstinence-centered education, marriage, cohabitation, the ethics of gay couples raising sperm donor children and the right of children to know who their parents are and to be raised with their best interests at heart.